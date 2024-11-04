ISL: Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 4-2

Nathan Rodrigues (75th min) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th min) were the other scorers for Mumbai. Jesus Jimenez (57th min) and Kwame Peprah (71st min) netted a goal each for Kerala Blasters

Nikos Karelis (9th and 55th min) scored a brace as Mumbai City FC registered 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL tie in Mumbai on Sunday.

Nathan Rodrigues (75th min) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th min) were the other scorers for Mumbai. Jesus Jimenez (57th min) and Kwame Peprah (71st min) netted a goal each for Kerala Blasters.

