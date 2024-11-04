Breaking News
ISL: Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 4-2

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Nathan Rodrigues (75th min) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th min) were the other scorers for Mumbai.  Jesus Jimenez (57th min) and Kwame Peprah (71st min) netted a goal each for Kerala Blasters

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Nikos Karelis (9th and 55th min) scored a brace as Mumbai City FC registered 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL tie in Mumbai on Sunday. 


Nathan Rodrigues (75th min) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (90th min) were the other scorers for Mumbai.  Jesus Jimenez (57th min) and Kwame Peprah (71st min) netted a goal each for Kerala Blasters.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

