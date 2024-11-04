Breaking News
Squash Anahat Singh claims Costa North Coast Open PSA Challenger title

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Seeded third in the tournament, the 16-year-old downed Japan’s sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in straight games 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7). Throughout the tournament, she displayed remarkable form, dropping only one game

Anahat Singh

Teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh secured her sixth PSA Challenger title of the year by winning the women’s singles crown at the Costa North Coast Open 2024 in Coffs Harbour, Australia, on Sunday.


Seeded third in the tournament, the 16-year-old downed Japan’s sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in straight games 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7). Throughout the tournament, she displayed remarkable form, dropping only one game.


In the semi-finals, she defeated Hong Kong’s seventh seed Kirstie Wong 3-1 (11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9), after having previously swept aside Bobo Lam and Helen Tang from Hong Kong in the earlier rounds.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

