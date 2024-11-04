Seeded third in the tournament, the 16-year-old downed Japan’s sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in straight games 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7). Throughout the tournament, she displayed remarkable form, dropping only one game

Anahat Singh

Squash: Anahat Singh claims Costa North Coast Open PSA Challenger title

Teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh secured her sixth PSA Challenger title of the year by winning the women’s singles crown at the Costa North Coast Open 2024 in Coffs Harbour, Australia, on Sunday.

Seeded third in the tournament, the 16-year-old downed Japan’s sixth seed Akari Midorikawa in straight games 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-7). Throughout the tournament, she displayed remarkable form, dropping only one game.

In the semi-finals, she defeated Hong Kong’s seventh seed Kirstie Wong 3-1 (11-5, 7-11, 11-7, 11-9), after having previously swept aside Bobo Lam and Helen Tang from Hong Kong in the earlier rounds.

