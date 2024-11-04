McLaren’s Norris takes Brazilian Grand Prix pole

That means that with a five-place penalty for fitting a sixth engine, the Dutchman will start 17th in the Grand Prix later on Sunday

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris races during the Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix, at the Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, aka Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pic/AFP

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday after a truncated qualifying session in wet conditions which saw five red flags.

Championship leader Max Verstappen, who is 44 points clear of Norris at the top of the standings, was running 12th when the second qualifying session was red-flagged.

