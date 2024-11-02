'I know what I’m doing': Max

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Verstappen slams critics for questioning his aggressive driving at last week’s Mexico GP; Ferrari’s Lando Norris says Dutch driver knows he did wrong

Max Verstappen sits in his Red Bull car before practice for the Sao Paulo GP in Interlagos yesterday. Pic/AFP

A defiant Max Verstappen refused to accept or discuss critics of his driving on Thursday, claiming he does not “listen to those individuals” and accused them of being biased.

Speaking at Interlagos ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the final part of a triple-header in the Americas, Red Bull’s three-time world champion and series leader was in a prickly mood and suggested that he is being victimised. “I don’t listen to those individuals,” said Verstappen when asked about 1996 world champion Damon Hill’s view that fair racing is not in his philosophy or repertorie. “I just do my own thing,” he explained. “I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing. Honestly, I have my opinions. I don’t need to share them.”

Ferrari’s Lando Norris

As expected, Verstappen faced an inquisition following much criticism of his driving style following last Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix where he was penalised 10 seconds twice on his way to sixth place. He pushed Ferrari’s Lando Norris off the track. Hill had said: “The problem that Max has is that he simply refuses to concede any turf at all, to anyone, in an overtake. So that’s the situation. It is possible to race fairly and that is something I’m not sure that Max is capable of. It’s not in his repertoire. It’s not in his philosophy.” The championship leader is defending an advantage of 47 points ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with four race weekends remaining.

Meanwhile, Norris believes Verstappen knows “deep down” that he did wrong. “We haven’t spoken. I don’t think we need to. It’s not for me to speak to him. I’m not his teacher or mentor. Max knows he did wrong. Deep down he does and it’s for him to change,” Norris told reporters.

