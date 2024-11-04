Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to keep title race alive

Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to keep title race alive

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Sepang
AFP |

Top

Spaniard Martin’s lead was cut to 24 points after he finished second behind the Italian defending champion Bagnaia in a race that had to be restarted, with a maximum of 37 points remaining to be won in the final round in a fortnight’s time

Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to keep title race alive

Ducati Lenovo Team’s rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to keep title race alive
x
00:00

Francesco Bagnaia won a thrilling Malaysia MotoGP on Sunday after a ding-dong battle with championship leader Jorge Martin to take the pair’s title battle to the final weekend of the season. 


Also Read: Zverev clinches Paris Masters title


Spaniard Martin’s lead was cut to 24 points after he finished second behind the Italian defending champion Bagnaia in a race that had to be restarted, with a maximum of 37 points remaining to be won in the final round in a fortnight’s time.


Enea Bastianini was a distant third to complete the podium behind the dominant front two, who battled wheel-to-wheel for the first four laps before Bagnaia was able to open a gap which he held till the chequered flag. “Honestly, Jorge was very aggressive,” said Ducati rider Bagnaia after the lead was exchanged on multiple occasions in the opening skirmishes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

motor sports sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK