Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to keep title race alive

Ducati Lenovo Team’s rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium. Pic/AFP

Francesco Bagnaia won a thrilling Malaysia MotoGP on Sunday after a ding-dong battle with championship leader Jorge Martin to take the pair’s title battle to the final weekend of the season.

Spaniard Martin’s lead was cut to 24 points after he finished second behind the Italian defending champion Bagnaia in a race that had to be restarted, with a maximum of 37 points remaining to be won in the final round in a fortnight’s time.

Enea Bastianini was a distant third to complete the podium behind the dominant front two, who battled wheel-to-wheel for the first four laps before Bagnaia was able to open a gap which he held till the chequered flag. “Honestly, Jorge was very aggressive,” said Ducati rider Bagnaia after the lead was exchanged on multiple occasions in the opening skirmishes.

