His victory in Saturday’s semi-final meant the current World No. 3 will overtake Spain’s Alcaraz in the new updated rankings

Alexander Zverev. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Zverev clinches Paris Masters title x 00:00

Germany’s Alexander Zverev won the Paris Masters on Sunday by defeating home hope Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in a dominant display by the new World No. 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora

Zverev, 27, now boasts seven ATP 1000-level titles over the course of his career, following two wins in Rome and Madrid, as well as victories in Montreal and Cincinnati. It was a happy return to Paris for Zverev, after he lost the French Open final in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in June. Four years ago he lost the 2020 Paris Masters championship match to Daniil Medvedev.

His victory in Saturday’s semi-final meant the current World No. 3 will overtake Spain’s Alcaraz in the new updated rankings. The German will next play the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10-17, where he will seek to emulate his past successes in 2018 and 2021 at the Tour’s season-ending showpiece.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever