Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Zverev clinches Paris Masters title

Zverev clinches Paris Masters title

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

His victory in Saturday’s semi-final meant the current World No. 3 will overtake Spain’s Alcaraz in the new updated rankings

Zverev clinches Paris Masters title

Alexander Zverev. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Zverev clinches Paris Masters title
x
00:00

Germany’s Alexander Zverev won the Paris Masters on Sunday by defeating home hope Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-2 in a dominant display by the new World No. 2. 


Also Read: Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora


Zverev, 27, now boasts seven ATP 1000-level titles over the course of his career, following two wins in Rome and Madrid, as well as victories in Montreal and Cincinnati. It was a happy return to Paris for Zverev, after he lost the French Open final in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in June. Four years ago he lost the 2020 Paris Masters championship match to Daniil Medvedev. 


His victory in Saturday’s semi-final meant the current World No. 3 will overtake Spain’s Alcaraz in the new updated rankings. The German will next play the ATP Finals in Turin from November 10-17, where he will seek to emulate his past successes in 2018 and 2021 at the Tour’s season-ending showpiece.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK