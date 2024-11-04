Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora

Facing off for the fifth time in the last 14 months, Sabalenka and Zheng opened the action at the first ever professional women’s tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia

Iga Swiatek kicked off her WTA Finals title defence with a hard-fought victory, rallying back from a set and a double-break down to overcome eighth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in Riyadh on Sunday.

The Polish second seed kept her hopes of wrestling back the No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka alive with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 performance against Krejcikova. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Sabalenka commenced her WTA Finals campaign in Riyadh on Saturday with a fifth victory in as many meetings against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China, racing to a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

