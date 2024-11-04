Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora

Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AFP |

Top

Facing off for the fifth time in the last 14 months, Sabalenka and Zheng opened the action at the first ever professional women’s tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia

Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora

Iga Swiatek

Listen to this article
Iga comes from behind to beat Barbora
x
00:00

Iga Swiatek kicked off her WTA Finals title defence with a hard-fought victory, rallying back from a set and a double-break down to overcome eighth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in Riyadh on Sunday. 


Also Read: India ‘A’ lose to Oz ‘A’ by 7 wickets amid ball-change drama involving Kishan


The Polish second seed kept her hopes of wrestling back the No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka alive with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 performance against Krejcikova. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Sabalenka commenced her WTA Finals campaign in Riyadh on Saturday with a fifth victory in as many meetings against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China, racing to a 6-3, 6-4 victory. 


Facing off for the fifth time in the last 14 months, Sabalenka and Zheng opened the action at the first ever professional women’s tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Iga Swiatek tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK