No. 1 Swiatek, Pegula withdraw from Korea Open

Updated on: 15 September,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Pegula, the defending champion of the Korea Open and runner-up in the US Open, will also miss the tournament, sidelined with a rib injury

Iga Swiatek

Top names including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Jessica Pegula, have pulled out of the Korea Open, scheduled to take place from September 16 to 22 in Seoul.


Swiatek, who won the French Open this year and recently secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has cited fatigue as the reason for her withdrawal, tournament organisers told reporters.



Pegula, the defending champion of the Korea Open and runner-up in the US Open, will also miss the tournament, sidelined with a rib injury. 


Another high-profile absence will be Elena Rybakina, former Wimbledon champion and current World No. 4, who is out due to a back injury. Adding to the withdrawals, US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro has also decided to skip the Korea Open, citing a change in her schedule.

