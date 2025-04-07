Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins UK award

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins UK award

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

He was named the winner of the prestigious award, made extra special as the year 2025 coincides with the centenary of the legendary British sand sculptor Fred Darrington.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins UK award

Sudarsan Pattnaik at the UK event. PIC/INSTAGRAM/@hcilondon

Listen to this article
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins UK award
x
00:00

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been honoured with The Fred Darrington Sand Master Award for contributions to the field.


During the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival, which opened at Weymouth in the southern England county of Dorset on Saturday, Pattnaik set another milestone when he created a 10-feet-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message of “World Peace”.


He was named the winner of the prestigious award, made extra special as the year 2025 coincides with the centenary of the legendary British sand sculptor Fred Darrington.


“I am honoured to be the first Indian artist to receive the award at Sandworld 2025 in Weymouth, UK. This is a testament to my 10-foot sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha, symbolising the universal message of World Peace,” Pattnaik said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

london united kingdom International news news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK