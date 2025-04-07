Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wins UK award

He was named the winner of the prestigious award, made extra special as the year 2025 coincides with the centenary of the legendary British sand sculptor Fred Darrington.

Sudarsan Pattnaik at the UK event. PIC/INSTAGRAM/@hcilondon

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been honoured with The Fred Darrington Sand Master Award for contributions to the field.

During the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival, which opened at Weymouth in the southern England county of Dorset on Saturday, Pattnaik set another milestone when he created a 10-feet-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with the message of “World Peace”.

He was named the winner of the prestigious award, made extra special as the year 2025 coincides with the centenary of the legendary British sand sculptor Fred Darrington.

“I am honoured to be the first Indian artist to receive the award at Sandworld 2025 in Weymouth, UK. This is a testament to my 10-foot sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha, symbolising the universal message of World Peace,” Pattnaik said.

