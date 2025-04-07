Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Pope Francis makes first appearance after recovery

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Vatican City
Agencies |

The pontiff waved at the crowd that stood and applauded as he was rolled unannounced to the front of the altar in the square.

Pope Francis at St Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Pope Francis made a surprise entrance to St Peter's Square during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick and health workers on Sunday, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican since his release from the hospital two weeks ago. The pontiff waved at the crowd that stood and applauded as he was rolled unannounced to the front of the altar in the square.


“Good Sunday to everyone,” Francis said, speaking into a microphone, tapping it to make sure it was working. “Thank you very much.” The pontiff's voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers at Gemelli Hospital on March 23—the day of his discharge.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


