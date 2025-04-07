Pope Francis makes first appearance after recovery

The pontiff waved at the crowd that stood and applauded as he was rolled unannounced to the front of the altar in the square.

Pope Francis at St Peter's Square, Vatican City, on Sunday. PIC/AFP

Pope Francis made a surprise entrance to St Peter's Square during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick and health workers on Sunday, marking his first public appearance at the Vatican since his release from the hospital two weeks ago. The pontiff waved at the crowd that stood and applauded as he was rolled unannounced to the front of the altar in the square.

“Good Sunday to everyone,” Francis said, speaking into a microphone, tapping it to make sure it was working. “Thank you very much.” The pontiff's voice sounded stronger than when he addressed well-wishers at Gemelli Hospital on March 23—the day of his discharge.

