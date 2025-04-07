Breaking News
Rashtriya Janata Dal joins Waqf war in SC

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The duo will approach the apex court tomorrow, Monday, to contest the bill’s provisions, which they argue could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties. 

Rashtriya Janata Dal joins Waqf war in SC

Members of Social Democratic Party of India raise slogans during a protest in Bengaluru, on April 4. File pic/PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is set to challenge the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court, with Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and party leader Fayaz Ahmed filing a petition on behalf of the party.


The duo will approach the apex court tomorrow, Monday, to contest the bill’s provisions, which they argue could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties. 


Earlier, Congress had also initiated their legal battle against the bill in the Supreme Court, expressing concerns over its potential impact on the management and oversight of Waqf properties in India.


Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, on April 4, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying it was discriminatory towards the Muslim community and violates their fundamental rights.

