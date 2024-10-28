ISL: Mumbai City FC settle for 1-1 draw with Odisha

Lobera was the happier of the two coaches at the onset of the game, with his frontline pressing forward and inflicting pressure on the Mumbai City FC defence

Sergio Lobera’s return to the island city culminated in a 1-1 draw between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday as goals by talismanic strikers Roy Krishna and Nikolaos Karelis resulted in both teams settling for a point each.

Lobera was the happier of the two coaches at the onset of the game, with his frontline pressing forward and inflicting pressure on the Mumbai City FC defence. Their charge was led by Fijian forward Roy Krishna, spearheading by example and he reaped the rewards for the same in the 14th minute. As the Islanders looked to build from the back, Valpuia played a lobbed pass to goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. The custodian brought the ball down but was unable to keep control over the possession, and Krishna lapped upon the opportunity by sprinting ahead, placing the ball into the back of the net.

The home team began functioning in the trademark manner, with Lallianzuala Chhangte taking the ball ahead and squaring up passes at the centre for the striker. His interlinking with Karelis was a treat for the home fans, and one such move brought them the equaliser in the 23rd minute.

