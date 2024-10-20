Mumbai City register 2-1 win over FC Goa

The win for the Petr Kratky-coached unit was spearheaded by their Dutch midfielder Van Nieff, whose sublime skill sets in the offensive half of the field helped the visitors pierce through a well-organised FC Goa backline repeatedly

Nikalos Karelis

Mumbai City FC grabbed their maiden victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a closely-fought 2-1 win against FC Goa here on Saturday.

Mumbai City extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games against the Gaurs to reaffirm their upper hand in the recent history of the fixture.

Two strikes in the first half from Nikalos Karelis (21st min) and Yoell van Niff (40th min) were sufficient for the Islanders as the spot-kick that Armando Sadiku (55th min) converted for the home side in the second half of the game came as consolation.

The win for the Petr Kratky-coached unit was spearheaded by their Dutch midfielder Van Nieff, whose sublime skill sets in the offensive half of the field helped the visitors pierce through a well-organised FC Goa backline repeatedly.

