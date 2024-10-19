Goa have five points in four outings. The two teams have had their share of rivalries in the past with the Gaurs dominating the Islanders until 2019-20

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai FC aim to open account x 00:00

Title-holders Mumbai City FC will look to secure their maiden win of the season when they face familiar foes FC Goa as the Indian Super League returns to action after the international break here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai have drawn twice and lost once in the three fixtures until now to be placed 11th in the points table. Goa have five points in four outings. The two teams have had their share of rivalries in the past with the Gaurs dominating the Islanders until 2019-20.

However, the tables have turned since then, with Sergio Lobera coming in for Mumbai. They settled for a draw in both of their league-stage clashes last season, while it was the Islanders who prevailed over the Gaurs in the two-legged semi-final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever