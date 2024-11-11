Breaking News
Malabar Hill Snooker: Easy win for Bajaj

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In another match, Rrhaul Sachdev outplayed Hasan Badami 5-1 (41-20, 58-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, 36-23)

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai’s Abhishek Bajaj beat Thane’s Danish Khan 5-2 (38-9, 10-49, 27-1, 5-38, 41-2, 39-17, 41-35) in a 6-Red third-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking snooker tournament at the MHC billiards hall on Sunday.


In another match, Rrhaul Sachdev outplayed Hasan Badami 5-1 (41-20, 58-10, 0-56, 42-0, 36-16, 36-23). 


