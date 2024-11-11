Breaking News
MCA President’s Cup: Varun takes MIG to final

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In the other semi-final, Karnatak SA beat National CC by 31 runs. Gaurish Jadhav’s  91  off 49 balls (6x4,7x6) saw KSA post 207-5 in 20 overs. In reply, National could only manage 176 for eight

MIG’s Varun Lavande

MIG Cricket Club’s Varun Lavande scored a fine 96 to power his team to an eight-wicket win over Victory CC in the A & B Division semi-finals of the MCA President Cup cricket tournament at Kandivli on Saturday.


Lavande’s knock came off 49 balls, including  seven sixes and seven fours. Batting first, Victory CC posted 174 for 8 in their 20 overs, thanks mainly to opener Jay Bista’s 67. MIG CC’s Harsh Tanna picked 3-37. In reply, MIG chased the target with five balls and eight wickets to spare. 


In the other semi-final, Karnatak SA beat National CC by 31 runs. Gaurish Jadhav’s  91  off 49 balls (6x4,7x6) saw KSA post 207-5 in 20 overs. In reply, National could only manage 176 for eight.

