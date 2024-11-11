Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA, BJP leaders trade potshots over manifestos
Jamtara to Rajasthan: Cyber fraud hubs shift as villages resist law enforcement
Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA to challenge BJP bastion Ghatkopar East
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shelar and Zakaria face off in Bandra West
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri residents release manifesto of demands
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai storm into Womens T20 final

Mumbai storm into Women’s T20 final

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

In response, the Uttarakhand batters struggled against the Mumbai bowlers with left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer picking 2-19 and medium pacer Sayali Satghare bagging 2-26 to restrict the visitors to 100 for 5 in 20 overs. Mumbai’s Shaikh was named Player of the Match

Mumbai storm into Women’s T20 final

Simran Shaikh

Listen to this article
Mumbai storm into Women’s T20 final
x
00:00

Mumbai produced a fine collective effort to beat Uttarakhand by 31 runs in the semi-finals of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Batting first, Simran Shaikh’s 47  off 40 balls and Humairaa Kazi’s 37 off 40 balls ensured the hosts  posted 131 for 6. Mansi Joshi (2-26) was Uttarakhand’s only 
successful bowler.


Also Read: Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore


In response, the Uttarakhand batters struggled against the Mumbai bowlers with left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer picking 2-19 and medium pacer Sayali Satghare bagging 2-26 to restrict the visitors to 100 for 5 in 20 overs. Mumbai’s Shaikh was named Player of the Match.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 cricket news sports news Mumbai sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK