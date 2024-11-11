In response, the Uttarakhand batters struggled against the Mumbai bowlers with left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer picking 2-19 and medium pacer Sayali Satghare bagging 2-26 to restrict the visitors to 100 for 5 in 20 overs. Mumbai’s Shaikh was named Player of the Match

Simran Shaikh

Listen to this article Mumbai storm into Women’s T20 final x 00:00

Mumbai produced a fine collective effort to beat Uttarakhand by 31 runs in the semi-finals of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Simran Shaikh’s 47 off 40 balls and Humairaa Kazi’s 37 off 40 balls ensured the hosts posted 131 for 6. Mansi Joshi (2-26) was Uttarakhand’s only

successful bowler.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore

In response, the Uttarakhand batters struggled against the Mumbai bowlers with left-arm spinner Fatima Jaffer picking 2-19 and medium pacer Sayali Satghare bagging 2-26 to restrict the visitors to 100 for 5 in 20 overs. Mumbai’s Shaikh was named Player of the Match.