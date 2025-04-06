According to the Pune Fire Department, after the blaze was reported five fire tenders were deployed to the site to bring the flames under control. Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the old wooden structure. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

The fire broke out in a traditional wooden house, known locally as a ‘wada’, in the Nana Peth area of Pune city, on Sunday. Representational pic

A fire broke out in a traditional wooden house, known locally as a ‘wada’, in the Nana Peth area of Pune city on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident, ANI stated.

According to the Pune Fire Department, five fire tenders were deployed to the site after the blaze was reported to bring the flames under control.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the old wooden structure, ANI reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Toddler among two killed in fire in Ahmedabad

A 33-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl were killed in a fire that broke out at a house in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, the fire spread rapidly, destroying several vehicles parked outside the house in Gyanda Society near Jivraj Park Cross Road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police VK Valand said, "At 4 PM, the police were informed that a fire had broken out in this society. Two people were inside the house, including a 33-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead."

"The individuals residing in the house used to sell and repair air conditioners. The cylinders used for filling gas in ACs were also kept inside the house," Valand added. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, ANI reported.

"Nearly a dozen vehicles, including four-wheelers, were also destroyed in the incident," he said, noting that the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Fire breaks out at park in Delhi's Geeta Colony, no casualties reported

A large fire broke out at a park in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday. Fire tenders quickly arrived at the scene to control the flames. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Anoop Singh, the Station Officer at the Geeta Colony Fire Station, confirmed that three fire tenders had been deployed to the location and that the fire had been extinguished. He also assured that there were no casualties from the incident.

"Three fire tenders reached the spot. We have doused the fire. No casualties have been reported," he said.

Earlier, a fire had also broken out in a vacant plot in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched, and efforts are ongoing to control the blaze.

(With ANI inputs)