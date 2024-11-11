Breaking News
Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore

Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Singapore
AFP |

“I’m terribly emotional. I realised in the last five laps that these were the last 15 kilometres of my career and I felt that.”

Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore

Britain's Mark Cavendish waves as other cyclists form a guard of honour to mark his retirement before the start of the third Tour de France Singapore Criterium race in Singapore. Pic/AFP

Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore
Mark Cavendish sprinted to victory on Sunday in the Tour de France Singapore Criterium with a signature surge to the line in his final race. 


“I really wanted that so bad,” the 39-year-old cycling great from Britain said after the 166th victory of his career. “I’m terribly emotional. I realised in the last five laps that these were the last 15 kilometres of my career and I felt that.” 


