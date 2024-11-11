“I’m terribly emotional. I realised in the last five laps that these were the last 15 kilometres of my career and I felt that.”

Britain's Mark Cavendish waves as other cyclists form a guard of honour to mark his retirement before the start of the third Tour de France Singapore Criterium race in Singapore. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Cycling great Cavendish wins last race in Singapore x 00:00

Mark Cavendish sprinted to victory on Sunday in the Tour de France Singapore Criterium with a signature surge to the line in his final race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Chennai Grand Masters: Aravindh beats Erigaisi

“I really wanted that so bad,” the 39-year-old cycling great from Britain said after the 166th victory of his career. “I’m terribly emotional. I realised in the last five laps that these were the last 15 kilometres of my career and I felt that.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever