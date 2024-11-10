Mark Cavendish is done with cycling

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me”

Cycling great Mark Cavendish announced his retirement from the sport on Saturday, writing on social media that his final race will be Sunday’s Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

“Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career,” wrote the 39-year-old British rider, the record stage winner on the Tour de France with 35, in a post on Instagram.

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.”

