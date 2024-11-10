Breaking News
Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Marathi vs Marathi showdown in 44 per cent seats
Congress CMs counter BJP’s charge of non-fulfilment of poll promises
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Panel to curb rabies in jackals
Supreme Court scraps revival plan for Jet Airways
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Mark Cavendish is done with cycling

Mark Cavendish is done with cycling

Updated on: 10 November,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me”

Mark Cavendish is done with cycling

Mark Cavendish

Listen to this article
Mark Cavendish is done with cycling
x
00:00

Cycling great Mark Cavendish announced his retirement from the sport on Saturday, writing on social media that his final race will be Sunday’s Tour de France Singapore Criterium. 


“Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career,” wrote the 39-year-old British rider, the record stage winner on the Tour de France with 35, in a post on Instagram. 


Also Read: Notable deaths that shook the cycling community


“Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tour de france sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK