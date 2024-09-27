Notable deaths that shook the cycling community

Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday a day after suffering a serious head injury in a crash at the world championships

The death of 18-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer after a crash on Thursday at the World Junior Championships in Zurich is the latest in a long list of fatal racing accidents.

AFP lists the most notable deaths.

2024: Andre Drege, a 25-year-old Norwegian, falls to his death on an Alpine descent during stage 4 of the Tour of Austria.

2023: Gino Maeder, a 26-year-old Swiss rider, dies of his injuries following a high-speed crash on a descent at the end of stage 5 of the Tour of Switzerland.

2019: Bjorg Lambrecht, a 22-year-old Belgian, died during emergency surgery after suffering a "massive internal hemorrhage" crashing into a concrete bridge over a ditch on stage 3 of the Tour of Poland.

2018: Mystery shrouded Michael Goolaerts death when the Belgian was found slumped lifeless by the side of a remote cobbled lane during the Paris-Roubaix. He was airlifted to hospital but doctors were unable to revive him. Just 23-years-old he was a promising talent and close friend of Wout van Aert.

2017: Chad Young, an American, hits his head as he goes down in a mass crash on the Tour de Gila in New Mexico. He dies five days later.

2016: Antoine Demoitie, a Belgian, was hit by a motorbike after going down in a mass crash during the Gand-Wevelgem classic and died five days later.

2014: Dutch rider Annefleur Kalvenhaar becomes the first fatality in a mountain bike competition, falling to her death in a cross-country race in Meribel in the French Alps.

2011: Wouter Weylandt, a 26-year-old Belgian, died on impact when he crashed going at 80 kilometres and hour on a descent near the end of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.

2010: Thomas Casarotto, a young Italian, hit the wing mirror of a parked car and crashed on the Tour of Friuli. He died four days later. 2006: Isaac Galvez, a Spanish track world champion, died after crashing into a railing during the Six Days of Ghent track event.

2003: Andrei Kivilev of Kazakhstan dies from head injuries the morning after a crash on the second stage of Paris-Nice.

1999: Spaniard Manuel Sanroma dies from injuries sustained in a crash near the finish of the second stage of the Tour of Catalunya.

1995: Fabio Casartelli, an Italian Olympic road race champion, dies a few hours after crashing on a Pyrenaean descent on the Tour de France.

1987: Belgian Michel Goffin dies after six days in a coma following a crash at the Tour du Haut-Var in France 1986: Emilio Ravasio, an Italian rider, crashes during the first stage of the Giro d'Italia and dies two weeks later.

1984: Joaquim Agostinho hits a dog near the finish of a stage of the Tour of the Algarve in his native Portugal, and dies ten days later.

1976: Spaniard Juan Manuel Santisteban dies from his injuries after a crash on the first stage of the Giro d'Italia.

1970: Jean-Pierre Monsere, a Belgian, reigning road race world champion, dies after colliding with a car driving the wrong way at the Grand Prix de Rethy in Belgium.

1969: Frenchman Jose Samyn dies after colliding with a program vendor at a fair in Zingem in Belgium.

1967: Tom Simpson, a British former world road race champion, dies from cardiac arrest -- linked to his use of banned substances -- on Mont Ventoux at the Tour de France.

1956: Stan Ockers, a road race world champion and double Tour de France points winner, crashes into another rider on his home track in Antwerp and dies.

1951: Serse Coppi, brother of Italian legend Fausto Coppi, falls a kilometre from the line in the Tour of Piedmont. He finished the race but died the following night.

1937: Andre Raynaud, the French middle-distance champion, punctures in a race in Antwerp, falls and is hit by one of the motorbikes.

1935: Spaniard Armando Cepeda falls to his death in a ravine near Bourg-d'Oisans during a stage of the Tour de France.

