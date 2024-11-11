Arjun and Aronian are now in joint lead at four points each, with Aravindh, and GM Amin Tabatabaei half a point behind

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Chennai Grand Masters: Aravindh beats Erigaisi x 00:00

Grandmaster M Aravindh Chithambaram ended the unbeaten run of table topper Arjun Erigaisi to throw open the Chennai Grand Masters title race as Vidit Gujrathi eked out a draw against Levon Aronian in the sixth round here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Racquet does the talking’

Arjun and Aronian are now in joint lead at four points each, with Aravindh, and GM Amin Tabatabaei half a point behind.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever