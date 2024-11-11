Breaking News
Chennai Grand Masters: Aravindh beats Erigaisi

Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI

Arjun and Aronian are now in joint lead at four points each, with Aravindh, and GM Amin Tabatabaei half a point behind

Chennai Grand Masters: Aravindh beats Erigaisi

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Grandmaster M Aravindh Chithambaram ended the unbeaten run of table topper Arjun Erigaisi to throw open the Chennai Grand Masters title race as Vidit Gujrathi eked out a draw against Levon Aronian in the sixth round here on Sunday.


Also Read: ‘Racquet does the talking’


Arjun and Aronian are now in joint lead at four points each, with Aravindh, and GM Amin Tabatabaei half a point behind.


