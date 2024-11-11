‘Racquet does the talking’

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 November,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AP , PTI |

Top

After beating Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to win the WTA Finals, USA’s Coco Gauff hits back at naysayers; says proving people wrong serves as motivation

USA’s Coco Gauff celebrates with the winners’ trophy after defeating China’s Zheng Qinwen at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Coco Gauff won the WTA Finals for the first time by rallying to beat Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the final.


The 20-year-old American came from 2-0 and 5-3 down in the final set and was two points from defeat at one stage.


Yet she took the set to a tiebreaker and won the first six points. Zheng threatened a comeback but Gauff took the victory off her third match point with a forehand winner as she came into the net.


Also Read: Letters filled in!

She is the first American to win the Finals since Serena Williams in 2014, and received $4.8 million in prize money. She also is the youngest player to win it since Maria Sharapova in 2004, the year Gauff was born.

Gauff beat the world’s top two players — Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek — on her run to the final at the season-ending event in Riyadh.

She felt vindicated after that and appeared to take a swipe at observers who wrote her off.

“I just love to say I’m right. Specifically today, I got comments about how I was going to lose badly, so I was just like, ‘OK, we’ll see,’ ” Gauff explained. “It’s honestly just liking the idea of just proving people wrong and, and letting your racquet do the talking. And so, yeah, I use it as motivation.”

Gauff edged the three-hour final which included 26 break points. Gauff also won their only previous meeting, in the Rome quarter-final on clay in May.

