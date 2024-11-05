Breaking News
Gauff beats Pegula; Swiatek prevails in her first match after two months

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AP , PTI |

Pegula will next face Wimbledon champion Krejcikova. Swiatek hadn’t played a match since losing to Pegula in straight sets in the US Open quarterfinals in September

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff enjoyed a successful start by beating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2 in an American match-up at the WTA Finals. Second-seeded Iga Swiatek rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in her first match in two months.


Also Read: Abdur, Shahid tons power Anjuman-I-Islam to 197-run win


Gauff converted five of her eight break-point opportunities to win her opening match at the year-ending tournament for the top eight ranked players. Gauff will face Swiatek on Tuesday with the winner taking control of the Orange Group. 


Pegula will next face Wimbledon champion Krejcikova. Swiatek hadn’t played a match since losing to Pegula in straight sets in the US Open quarterfinals in September.

