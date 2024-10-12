Sabalenka downs Gauff to enter final

A champion in Wuhan in 2018 and 2019, Sabalenka improved her perfect record in the tournament to 16-0 and will next face Zheng Qinwen, who became the first Chinese player to reach a WTA 1000 final on home soil

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka reacts after a point against USA's Coco Gauff during their women’s singles semi-final match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China's Hubei province. Pic/AFP

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday and reach the Wuhan Open final for the third time.

A champion in Wuhan in 2018 and 2019, Sabalenka improved her perfect record in the tournament to 16-0 and will next face Zheng Qinwen, who became the first Chinese player to reach a WTA 1000 final on home soil.

