Sabalenka downs Gauff to enter final

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Wuhan (China)
AFP |

Top

A champion in Wuhan in 2018 and 2019, Sabalenka improved her perfect record in the tournament to 16-0 and will next face Zheng Qinwen, who became the first Chinese player to reach a WTA 1000 final on home soil

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka reacts after a point against USA's Coco Gauff during their women’s singles semi-final match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China's Hubei province. Pic/AFP

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday and reach the Wuhan Open final for the third time. 


Also Read: Bowlers help Baroda take 1st innings lead v Mumbai


A champion in Wuhan in 2018 and 2019, Sabalenka improved her perfect record in the tournament to 16-0 and will next face Zheng Qinwen, who became the first Chinese player to reach a WTA 1000 final on home soil.


