Abdur, Shahid tons power Anjuman-I-Islam to 197-run win

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

In at No. 4, Shahid patiently scored an unbeaten 108, while Abdur was a bit aggressive and top-scored with 123 as Anjuman-I-Islam amassed a mammoth 332-4 from their quota of 45 overs

Anjuman-I-Islam’s Shahid Khan (extreme left), Shane Raza and Abdur Rehman Khan at the Parsee Gymkhana yesterday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School’s (CST) prolific batsmen, skipper Abdur Rahman Khan, 15, and Shahid Khan, 14, stole the thunder with centuries to power their school to a 197-run victory over Hiranandani Foundation School (Thane) in a first-round match of the MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at the Parsee Gymkhana on Monday.


In at No. 4, Shahid patiently scored an unbeaten 108, while Abdur was a bit aggressive and top-scored with 123 as Anjuman-I-Islam amassed a mammoth 332-4 from their quota of 45 overs.


Later, medium pacer Shane Raza, 14, proved too hot to handle as he demolished Hiranandani by picking up 7-30 in 7.1 overs. Shane, with his fiery pace, dealt three blows in his first spell and then returned to wipe off the tail, claiming the last four wickets to dismiss Hiranandani Foundation for 135 in 35.1 overs.

Hiranandani off-spinner Anurag Rai bowled well at the start and took two early wickets — opening batter Hamza Khan (22) and Hasan Kheradia (22) — while teammate Atharva Pandave bowled Arhaan Patel (38). But later, Shahid and Abdur scored runs at a quick pace.

Abdur struck three sixes and as many boundaries, while Shahid, who played the sheet-anchor role, struck a solitary six and six fours. The duo put together a partnership of 240 for the fourth wicket.

All-rounder Shahid, who also took a wicket, was adjudged Man of the Match. He received a cash award of R2,000 from former Indian cricketer Gulham Parkar, who is also the mentor of the team.

