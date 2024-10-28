AVM’s Talwar and Parle Tilak’s Chaughule clinch MSSA boys, girls U-16 table tennis titles

Daksh Talwar (left) during the MSSA boys U-16 final v Akansh Sahoo of Podar International; (right) girls U-16 winner Niva Chaughule at Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri. Pics/Atul Kamble

Daksh Talwar of Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) and Niva Chaughule of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) claimed the boys and girls U-16 titles respectively, in the MSSA inter-school table tennis tournament at Rajhans Vidyalaya, Andheri, on Saturday.

Daksh produced a strong fighting performance to upset Akansh Sahoo of Podar International (Powai), currently ranked 9th in Maharashtra and 6th in Mumbai, with a 12-10, 9-11,11-9, 11-9 scoreline in the final. With the match tied 1-1, Akansh started cramping. He returned after receiving treatment, but was not at his best. Daksh took advantage of the situation and went on to closely win the next two games to seal the win.

Niva was in complete control, and even after dropping the second game against Sachi Mandhyan of RN Podar School (Santacruz), she came back to take the next two and snatch a deserving 11-7, 14-12, 11-7, 11-3 win. “It’s a great feeling to have won my first MSSA title, the game was tough, we literally fought for every point, it was tiresome. I knew I had to lead by at least three to four points as Akansh and I practice every week, being from the same academy,” said an elated Daksh.

U-14 titles for Prisha, Nivaan

The girls U-14 final was a long-drawn affair, with Prisha Daga of Arya Vidya Mandir School (Juhu) beating Sara Ramiya of MKVV International Vidyalaya (Borivli) in five games (11-7, 9-11, 4-11, 11-6, 15-13).

In the boys U-14 final, Nivaan Shetty of Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) easily defeated Kabir Bhasin of Nita Mukesh Ambani School (Bandra) 11-7, 11-3, 11-8.

Ayan, Palak triumph in U-12

In the U-12 final, Ayan Athar of Nahar International (Chandivli) snatched a 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 win from Rishi Bhangodia of Hiranandani Foundation (Powai).

In the girls U-12 final, Palak Jhawar of Utpal Sanghvi Global School (Borivli) brushed aside Ritanya Deolekar of Nalanda Public School (Mulund) by coasting to a straight-game 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 victory.

Aadi, Aaradhya win too

Aadi Shah of Shishu Vihar School (Chinchpokli) outplayed Abeer Gore of Mount Litera International School (Bandra) 11-8, 11-7, 11-5 in the boys U-10 final, while the girls title went to Aaradhya Kokane of Vasant Vihar School (Thane), who defeated Radhi Kapadia of JBCN International (Patel) 11-3, 11-8, 11-0.