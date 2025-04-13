She opened the gig with "Bloody Mary" from her 2011 album Born This Way. The song was followed by hits, including "Abracadabra," "Judas" and "Poker Face," People reported

Lady Gaga's performance marked her return to Coachella 2025 for the first time since 2017. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga delivers electrifying performance x 00:00

Pop icon Lady Gaga on Friday evening delivered a stellar performance at Coachella 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

She opened the gig with "Bloody Mary" from her 2011 album Born This Way. The song was followed by hits, including "Abracadabra," "Judas" and "Poker Face," People reported.

Among the Easter eggs in her 20-song set list was a homage to her music video for "Paparazzi." While performing the 2009 hit, Gaga opted to wear metal armour, referencing scenes from the music video.

Gaga later sang "Disease" from her 2025 album Mayhem. During that performance, she lay beside a skeleton to recreate a scene from her "Bad Romance" music video. The same white crown worn for the video could be seen in a chessboard dance battle toward the end of the show.

Gaga's headlining gig marked her return to the music festival for the first time since she stepped in for a pregnant-with-twins Beyonce last minute in 2017.

After the lineup for the festival was unveiled in November 2024, Gaga detailed her excitement in an Instagram post.

"I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert," the songstress wrote.

She added, "I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realise at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am."

Gaga concluded, "I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.