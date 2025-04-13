Breaking News
Updated on: 13 April,2025 02:39 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI



President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries will pay floral tributes to Babasaheb in a morning ceremony

The 135th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar will be celebrated at Parliament House on Monday

The 135th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice, will be commemorated at the Prerna Sthal, Parliament House Lawns, here on Monday.


President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries will pay floral tributes to Babasaheb in a morning ceremony.


The venue will remain open to the public till noon, according to an official statement.


Dr Ambedkar Foundation will facilitate visitors paying their respects at the site and has arranged special bus services to Dr Ambedkar National Memorial (DANM) at 26, Alipur Road, also known as Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi, the statement said.

