Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Samant shines at state TT meet

Samant shines at state TT meet

Updated on: 25 July,2024 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
SUNDARII IYER | sundari.iyer@mid-day.com

Top

Table tennis player Sharveya, 16, considers winning individual gold in boys U-19 at the Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament 'special'

Samant shines at state TT meet

City paddler Sharveya Samant receives a cheque of R4,200 for winning the Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament boys U-19 title in Dombivli recently. PIC/Samant's personal collection

Listen to this article
Samant shines at state TT meet
x
00:00

Sharveya Samant, 16, of The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA), Mumbai, is elated to have won his first individual gold medal in the boys U-19 at the recently-concluded Maharashtra State Ranking Tournament at the Salvaram Sankul Stadium, Dombivli. In the final, Sharveya defeated Pune’s Neil Mulye 4-3, while in the semi-final he registered a 3-0 win over Kushal Chopda of Nashik. In the quarter-final, he got the better of Mumbai’s Vineet Deepak 3-1. 


Sharveya, a Class 12 student of MMK College, Bandra, said the win is exceptional considering he will appear for his board exams this year. “I am really happy [to finally win an individual gold at the state level]. Though I have won three gold medals earlier in team events and 25 plus medals overall in different age groups, winning an individual medal at the state level in the U-19 category is really special. That too, is when I am preparing for my board exams. It’s hectic to juggle studies and training but I am able to manage as I had a similar schedule during Class 10 and also managed to get 95 per cent,” Sharveya, who trains under Noel Pinto at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul in Vile Parle, told mid-day.com.



Meanwhile, the Goregaon resident plans to continue playing till a month before his Class 12 exams begin. “I know that studies are important, but I do not want to take a break from TT for a year. At the same time, I want to finish my studies too. Since I am not fond of science, I opted for commerce. I will take a break from sports only a month or so before my board exams. I aim to represent India someday. Lastly, I would like to thank my family and everyone at my college who has supported me in my journey,” he remarked.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Table tennis sports news sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK