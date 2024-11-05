Cummins rescues Aussies v Pak

“Wonderful match, but it got a little tighter than I would have liked it there,” said Cummins

Skipper Pat Cummins kept his cool under pressure with a gritty unbeaten 32 to steer Australia to a nervy two-wicket defeat of Pakistan in the first of three ODIs on Monday.

Chasing 204, they reached the target with 99 balls to spare here, surviving a huge scare when they lost three wickets in five balls. “Wonderful match, but it got a little tighter than I would have liked it there,” said Cummins.

