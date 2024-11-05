With the exception of Rishabh Pant, India’s experienced batsmen failed miserably and were unable to guide the less experienced players on how to handle situations in the middle

India’s Rishabh Pant during his 60 on Day Two of the 3rd Test against NZ at Wankhede on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Respect comes only from performing in Test cricket x 00:00

Man is making a plan, and God laughs.” I recall this comment made by an old Parsee gentleman at the Cricket Club of India a long time ago. It rings true in the context of the recent three-Test series against New Zealand, where they outclassed India in every department, convincingly whitewashing the hosts in all three matches.

The Black Caps batsmen were better prepared to negotiate spin bowling, demonstrating solid defence and judicious stroke selection. They maintained a mentally aggressive stance even when the chips were down, waiting for the ball to come into their hitting zone. Spinners from both teams exploited the conditions well, benefiting from the favourable spin offered by the pitches.

The Indian batsmen let the team down and undermined their bowlers’ good work due to their (batsmen) lack of commitment in domestic cricket. I understand why greats of the past were always eager to play first-class cricket, engage in high-level office cricket in Mumbai, and participate in club cricket. They often returned from overseas tours and showed up at the ground for a club game long before the match started. Due to this commitment, above-average players became great, and the greats became legends. I unashamedly touch their feet and call myself their ‘Bhakt.’

Social media influence

One reason for their commitment might be that social media didn’t exist at the time, but even if it did, they wouldn’t have spent their time worrying about increasing their followers, unlike the present generation, which seems more focused on indirect financial gain through popularity. It’s essential to realise that performance on the field is what truly increases a player’s value, earns respect, helps them reach their potential and ultimately secures their place in cricket history for all the right reasons.

We lost momentum in the first Test after choosing to bat first on winning the toss, on a rain-affected pitch. Most first-class players know that a pitch will retain moisture after rain, causing it to sweat under the covers for a long time. I am upset with those who, having played in the Kanga League, accepted to bat first despite knowing fully well that the pitch was prepared for spinners. I understand that those not from Mumbai cannot think like champions.

One can be a great player of white-ball cricket, bringing instant popularity and financial gain, but respect comes only from performing in Test cricket. The greats falter when the pitch assists swing bowling, and many batsmen look like tailenders when the ball turns. I believe it’s not about white or red ball but rather a lack of commitment to honing skills and a deficiency in adaptability and cricketing intelligence. As someone wisely said, if you don’t use your brain, you will lose it. In the heat of battle, both bowlers and batsmen must react to situations and make the best use of the conditions. Good planning in the dressing room can help, but if what happens in the thick of the battle diverges from that plan, it can increase anxiety and hinder the ability to perform to one’s potential.

Poor batting show

Our experienced batsmen failed miserably, unable to guide the less experienced players on how to handle situations in the middle. The exception was Rishabh Pant, an out-of-the-box thinker, who has won more Test matches through his aggressive batting than the first four batsmen combined. I’m pleased to see Washington Sundar in the team performing brilliantly. He possesses qualities reminiscent of Ravi Shastri as a batsman and bowler, and it won’t surprise me if he bats at No. 3 for India in the future because I have seen his potential having coached him at the NCA when he was an under-19 player.

Fortunately, the next series will take place after a few weeks, unlike in the past. This humiliating whitewash will soon fade from the minds of social media cricket fans, but will remain in the hearts of the purists forever.

Former India swing bowler BS Sandhu was part of India’s victorious 1983 World Cup team