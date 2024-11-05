"I’m not expecting them to come out and be easy beats": Adam Gilchrist on Team India ahead of BGT

Australian greats Gilchrist and Warner feel 0-3 loss to NZ at home will impact India’s performance in upcoming five-match Test series Down Under

India skipper Rohit Sharma against NZ at Wankhede on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and David Warner have little doubt that Indian players’ psyche would have been scarred after the recent whitewash at home by New Zealand, but they said it will be naive to consider Rohit Sharma’s side “easy beats” in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, beginning at Perth from November 22.

The Tom Latham-led Kiwis blanked India 3-0, marking one of the lowest points in their Test history, also denting the chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year.

Adam Gilchrist and David Warner

“It does [series defeat has an impact], more for the Indian players and the Indian team internally. They have to be asking themselves pretty hard questions,” former wicketkeeper batter Gilchrist told Fox Sports.

“But I’m not expecting them to come out and be easy beats, but I do think on the back of that loss and the fact that it was a clean sweep — I cannot remember when that’s happened to them, just losing a series, let alone a clean sweep — I think that will raise some questions internally.”

Former opener Warner said the series defeat against NZ will certainly be playing in Indian cricketers’ minds. “It [the series defeat] helps the Australian guys.

They’re coming here after being beaten at home 3-0 for five Tests against the Australian boys, [who have] three world-class quicks and a world-class spin bowler, and I’d be nervous if I’m in they’re batting order. I would be nervous,” said Warner.

