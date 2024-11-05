Why still no honour at Wankhede for late Ajit Wadekar?

This was the country’s first overseas series win though several cricket fans mistakenly point to the 1971 series wins in the West Indies and England

Ajit Wadekar in the 1970s. Pic/Getty Images

Ajit Wadekar and New Zealand. What’s the connection between the departed captain of India and the country that on Sunday handed the Indians an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash on home soil?

The connection is this: Wadekar, who passed away in August 2018, was part of the Indian team that beat New Zealand in Kiwiland in 1968. This was the country’s first overseas series win though several cricket fans mistakenly point to the 1971 series wins in the West Indies and England.

Match-winning 143 v NZ

In the same 1967-68 series, Wadekar scored 143 in the Wellington Test which India won by eight wickets. That was his only Test century. While this solitary ton didn’t do justice to his tremendous ability, it must be pointed out that he scored 99 at Melbourne not long before that New Zealand tour.

Wadekar’s deeds as batsman and captain need not be stressed further. And for Bombay (now Mumbai), he was nothing short of a colossus.

However, there is nothing in his honour at the Wankhede Stadium which is managed by the Mumbai Cricket Association, where Wadekar was vice-president for several years. A decision to name the MCA Banquet Hall after Wadekar was taken a few years ago, but nothing happened. Why hasn’t this honour come to fruition? Why not upgrade the AGM’s decision to name one part of the Divecha Pavilion after Wadekar? Mumbai cricket lovers will definitely welcome the move to honour their hero in such a manner.

Recognise cricket veterans

Meanwhile, I hear that the MCA administration plans to construct an annex box to the President’s Box and name it after the late Amol Kale, who had a very short stint in MCA administration. I don’t want to sound insensitive, but I feel stands/boxes/halls should be named after those who have served the game of cricket for many years.

Meanwhile, we also await honour for the late Eknath Solkar, who led Mumbai to their 1980-81 Ranji triumph. He gave everything he had when he walked on that turf and became world famous with his close-in catching.

