Pakistan 'have a chance' to beat India in Tests? Wasim Akram makes striking claim

Updated on: 04 November,2024 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India, long hailed as masters of securing victories on such surfaces, found themselves exposed during their recent home series against New Zealand

Pakistan 'have a chance' to beat India in Tests? Wasim Akram makes striking claim

Wasim Akram, Rohit Sharma with Jasprit Bumrah during the second Test against New Zealand (Pic: AFP)

Legendary speedster Wasim Akram made a bold assertion that Pakistan possesses the potential to overcome India on turning tracks in Test cricket.


India, long hailed as masters of securing victories on such surfaces, found themselves exposed during their recent home series against New Zealand.


On Sunday, the Kiwis achieved the unthinkable, delivering India its first Test series defeat on home soil in 12 years and becoming the first team to whitewash India in Test history in 24 years.


The last time Pakistan and India faced each other at the same venue in a Test match was in 2007, with India emerging victorious. Since then, the two Asian giants have not squared off in ICC or Asia Cup tournaments.

Also Read: Call for 'intent' from seniors amid packed schedule

Following New Zealand’s unexpected triumph, Akram believes Pakistan can seize the opportunity to defeat India on spinning tracks. “Pakistan have a chance to beat India in Tests now on a spinning track. They have been hammered by New Zealand 3-0 at home,” Akram stated during his commentary on the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia, as reported by Geo News.

While India struggled on turning tracks, Pakistan thrived in similar conditions during their recent home series victory over England. Despite losing the opening Test in Multan due to impressive performances from Harry Brook and Joe Root, the new selection committee revamped the team, introducing fresh talent alongside some forgotten names.

Also Read: Are turning pitches India's Achilles' heel?

In the subsequent two Tests, Pakistan prepared spinning tracks to secure their first home Test series win since 2021. Sajid Khan and Noman Ali dominated the dry surfaces, collectively taking 39 wickets out of 40 available in the second and third Tests.

After their success in the Test format, Pakistan shifted its focus to the ongoing ODI series against Australia. However, in the first ODI in Melbourne, they fell short, suffering a narrow 2-0 defeat.

(With agency inputs)

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series wasim akram pakistan test cricket

