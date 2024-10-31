Breaking News
"It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off": Pat Cummins on Test series win vs India

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

“Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home,” added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.

Pat Cummins

"It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off": Pat Cummins on Test series win vs India
Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India, and the Australian captain wants to erase that blemish from his CV in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22.


Under the leadership of the 31-year-old, Australia have won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup, both beating the Indians, and the Ashes, but never managed to beat India in a bilateral rubber in the traditional format. “It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off,” Cummins told AAP at the launch of his book on Tuesday.


"Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home," added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.

“We’ve lost the [last] two series against them [in Australia], so this is a big one. We feel like our team’s in a really good place, so we’ve got no reason why we shouldn’t perform really well,” he said.

