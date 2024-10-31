“Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home,” added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.

Pat Cummins

Listen to this article "It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off": Pat Cummins on Test series win vs India x 00:00

Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India, and the Australian captain wants to erase that blemish from his CV in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on November 22.

Under the leadership of the 31-year-old, Australia have won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup, both beating the Indians, and the Ashes, but never managed to beat India in a bilateral rubber in the traditional format. “It’s kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off,” Cummins told AAP at the launch of his book on Tuesday.

“We’ve lost the [last] two series against them [in Australia], so this is a big one. We feel like our team’s in a really good place, so we’ve got no reason why we shouldn’t perform really well,” he said.

