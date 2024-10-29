"He wasn't dead serious": Paine on David Warner's possible retirement reversal

Days back, David Warner stated that he was ready to come out of retirement from international cricket if Australia is struggling to find the right partner to open with Usman Khawaja. David Warner retired from international cricket after Australia's Super Eight exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 this year in the West Indies and USA

David Warner (Pic: File Pic)

Former Australia captain Tim Paine revealed that David Warner was not serious and was joking about coming out of retirement to help the side end their hunt for an opening batsman ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Days back, David Warner stated that he was ready to come out of retirement from international cricket if Australia is struggling to find the right partner to open with Usman Khawaja. Steve Smith was pushed to the number four position after he enjoyed very little success as an opener. Also, Cameron Green has been ruled out of the BGT due to a back injury.

But Paine, now speaking to SEN, suggested that Warner was just joking around and even had remarked "I got them good" in a conversation with the former Aussie wicketkeeper.

"He was not dead serious, that is Davey. How do I know? Because I spoke to him, that is how. Is that good enough for the people?," said Paine to SEN.

"He said, 'I got them good, haha'. Of course, that's Davey's thing. People say, 'You're not serious', I am dead serious, but he is not (about returning to cricket)," he concluded.

David Warner retired from international cricket after Australia's Super Eight exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 this year in the West Indies and USA.

Coming to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the first Test will take place at Perth from November 22 onwards.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

