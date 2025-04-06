Horoscope today, April 7: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 7.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The mind is happy since your negotiations and subsequent signing a new project/ contract/ deal has resulted in greater profit for the company.

Cosmic tip: Don’t relax about following the diet (results are experienced).

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

The search for something more meaningful takes you on a study course that involves other people too. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Change your mind about pursuing an issue as it’s not worth it.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Those who have ended a relationship enter a karmic cycle of re-connection. Consider all aspects of advice given and how it impacts the future.

Cosmic tip: Maintain a balance between physical, mental and spiritual health.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Health is good, but do drink enough water. Reviewing and re-evaluating decisions made last year bring clarity to the next course of action.

Cosmic tip: Flow with the energies as a better karmic cycle unfolds.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Driving responsibly is something you consciously do. A meeting is rescheduled (this is a relief). Remaining fit and healthy keeps energy levels at their optimum.

Cosmic tip: Consider carefully what you want before acting.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

It’s important to work, but also equally important to relax or have fun. Garner all energies at work; this is a time of reaching goals.

Cosmic tip: Keep memories of the past as they were.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

It’s important to list out day’s activities according to priority, staying with a strict regime. Yet, situations may not unfold according to plan. Improvise.

Cosmic tip: Modifying the diet is advised by the Tarot.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

There’s gradual financial improvement. An e-mail received requires plans be re-made. Younger Scorpios enter a time of fertility.

Cosmic tip: Review motives to understand why life is the way it is. Understand laws of karma.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The Tarot highlights important documents/ contracts/ a promising business venture. There’s an influx of abundance. Enjoy the company of friends.

Cosmic tip: Let go of an unwise choice. Don’t take the easy way out.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Seek advice from someone creative who points out other ideas not considered so far. A plodding kind of a day turns into one which is exciting/ answers some questions.

Cosmic tip: Get enough sleep.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Overcoming obstacles (if any) is easier when you face issues instead of trying to shrug them off. A wish comes true when not expecting it right now.

Cosmic tip: Make time to meet friends.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Have eyes tested if suffering from headaches. The Universe is in a benevolent mood, manifesting inner desires which you’ve not voiced. A meeting is successful.

Cosmic tip: Make time only for positive minded people.