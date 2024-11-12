Leaders Barcelona stunned as Lewandowski goal is disallowed

Lewandowski’s early disallowed strike led to furious debate over whether the Polish forward was offside or no.

Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski (right) and Gavi after their shock loss to Real Sociedad on Sunday

La Liga leaders Barcelona fell to a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday night as they had a Robert Lewandowski goal controversially disallowed, with coach Hansi Flick labelling the decision a “big mistake”.

Sheraldo Becker’s 33rd-minute goal consigned Barcelona to their second league defeat of the season, leaving the Catalan giants six points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, having played an extra match. Lewandowski’s early disallowed strike led to furious debate over whether the Polish forward was offside or no.

“It was the wrong decision, clearly, it’s clear, but we have to accept it. The referee, it was not his fault, we are humans, we make mistakes and today was a big mistake,” Flick told the club’s streaming platform Barca One.

Barcelona were without teenage star Lamine Yamal, who hurt his ankle in the Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade midweek and badly missed him.

