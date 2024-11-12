Sangita on song as India rout Malaysia 4-0

Sangita (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts

India forward Sangita Kumari celebrates her goal against Malaysia. Pic/Hockey India

Young striker Sangita Kumari scored a brace as defending champions India defeated Malaysia 4-0 to open their campaign at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on a confident note here on Monday.

Sangita (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts. India will next play South Korea on Tuesday. In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while reigning Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0.

Total domination

The Indians completely dominated the proceedings in the first quarter though Malaysia had the first shy at the goal in the form of a penalty corner in the fifth minute which they wasted. Thereafter, it was India all the way as they mounted attack after attack to put pressure on the Malaysian defence. India secured two penalty corners in two minutes and Sangita scored off a variation from the second effort in the eighth minute.

Preeti then came close to doubling India’s lead twice. First, her push from close range was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper, and then a minute from the first quarter, she his the post.

Penalty corners wasted

Just seconds from the first quarter, India secured another penalty corner, but wasted it. The Indians earned four penalty corners in the second quarter, but failed in all. In the 43rd minute, India doubled their lead through Preeti, who deflected in Navneet Kaur’s flick as the hosts tried another variation. A minute later, India extended their lead when Udita found the net with a slap shot from another penalty corner.

Five minutes from the final hooter, Sangita scored a brilliant field goal. She first collected an excellent through pass from the deep, ran past two defenders and slammed the ball into the net with a fierce reverse shot.

