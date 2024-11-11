Man City boss Guardiola feels his side’s dominance in English Premiership could be ending after 1-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night; points to absence of many injured players

Brighton’s Matt O’Riley (centre) beats Man City goalkeeper Ederson (right) at Brighton on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Maybe another team deserves this title’ x 00:00

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that it’s probably time for another team to win the trophy after his side’s four-year run of Premier League titles, suggesting their dominance as champions may be ending, following their 1-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night. This was Guardiola’s fourth straight loss in all competitions for the first time in his managerial career.

The defeat ensured second-place City, who have won six of the past seven Premier League titles, including four in a row, missed the chance to go top and now sit five points behind the leaders Liverpool.

“Maybe after seven years winning six Premier Leagues, one year another team deserve it,” Guardiola told BBC Sport.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland had given City a deserved lead in the first half, but they were pegged back by another substitute in Joao Pedro in the 78th minute. O’Riley then piled the misery on the visitors with a composed finish five minutes later, ensuring Fabian Hurzeler’s side came out on top.

The result came against the backdrop of six senior absences for the Blues through injury in Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Ruben Dias plus the long-term absentees of Ballon d’Or winner Rodrigo and Oscar Bobb.

“Results can be similar. The point is we don’t have the players. All four central defenders are injured. Rodri, the best player, is not there. De Bruyne away from his best. Doku injured, Jack injured. In one game we can do it but to be consistent we cannot. The second half can use Manu, Nathan and Ruben,” post-match press conference.

“Last moments to change the game we can use Doku. Don’t misunderstand me, it looks like I’m complaining about the players we played but we played really good. But to play previous seasons we had the squad. Now we don’t have it. We have to survive with that. We have to live with that,” he said.

Guardiola, whoever, believes the return of several of his first teamers, boosted by a break in domestic action during the international break, will herald a change in fortunes for his side.

“I will reflect in these 10 days, clear our heads, players come back fit, this is the target. When the players come back, I’d like to play the level of the first half. Today was a really good first half. The level we’re playing is good in certain moments, but we’re unable to continue for long. I’m sure when the players come back, they can make some individual qualities on the team and we’ll be back,” said Guardiola.

After the international break, City will host Tottenham in the EPL, then Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Manchester City’s last four match results

. Oct 30, Carabao Cup: Lost 1-2 away to Tottenham

. Nov 2, EPL: Lost 1-2 away to Bournemouth

. Nov 5, Champions League: Lost 1-4 away to Sporting Lisbon

. Nov 9, EPL: Lost 1-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion

