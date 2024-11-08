Breaking News
Musiala helps Bayern win 1-0

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Despite the win, Bayern still have work to do in Europe, with this season’s Champions League final on home soil

Jamal Musiala

A second-half Jamal Musiala goal got Bayern Munich back on track in the Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Benfica on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Gunners groaners!


Struggling in Europe after back-to-back losses left them outside the knockout places, Musiala broke through the stubborn Benfica defence, heading in a Harry Kane assist. Bayern were dominant in possession but carved out few clear-cut chances, lacking fluency in front of a silent home crowd, who refused to sing out of respect after the death of a fan who attended the team’s 1-0 win over Benfica. 


Despite the win, Bayern still have work to do in Europe, with this season’s Champions League final on home soil. 

Bayern Munich uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update

