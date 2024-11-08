Musiala helps Bayern win 1-0

Despite the win, Bayern still have work to do in Europe, with this season’s Champions League final on home soil

A second-half Jamal Musiala goal got Bayern Munich back on track in the Champions League with a 1-0 home win over Benfica on Wednesday.

Struggling in Europe after back-to-back losses left them outside the knockout places, Musiala broke through the stubborn Benfica defence, heading in a Harry Kane assist. Bayern were dominant in possession but carved out few clear-cut chances, lacking fluency in front of a silent home crowd, who refused to sing out of respect after the death of a fan who attended the team’s 1-0 win over Benfica.

