Sports News > Football News

I always believed in myself, says Kane after putting Bayern on top

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Top

The hat-trick was Kane’s sixth for Bayern in the league as he brought up 57 goals in all competitions for the club.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

I always believed in myself, says Kane after putting Bayern on top
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl described striker Harry Kane as a “killer” after his 23-minute hat-trick carried the side to a 4-0 home win over Stuttgart on Saturday.


The victory came after a three-game winless run in all competitions. Kane had not scored in four games for club and country, his longest drought since moving to Germany. The hat-trick was Kane’s sixth for Bayern in the league as he brought up 57 goals in all competitions for the club.


The England captain told Sky Germany: “There’s always talk when you don’t score for a while as a striker. I always believed in myself, my abilities and my teammates — that was clear today.”


