I always believed in myself, says Kane after putting Bayern on top

The hat-trick was Kane’s sixth for Bayern in the league as he brought up 57 goals in all competitions for the club.
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl described striker Harry Kane as a “killer” after his 23-minute hat-trick carried the side to a 4-0 home win over Stuttgart on Saturday.
The victory came after a three-game winless run in all competitions. Kane had not scored in four games for club and country, his longest drought since moving to Germany. The hat-trick was Kane’s sixth for Bayern in the league as he brought up 57 goals in all competitions for the club.
The England captain told Sky Germany: “There’s always talk when you don’t score for a while as a striker. I always believed in myself, my abilities and my teammates — that was clear today.”
