Gunners groaners!

Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu (left) shoots to score against Arsenal in Milan on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta surveyed the wreckage of Arsenal’s controversial Champions League defeat at Inter Milan and insisted his spluttering side will emerge from the rubble to salvage their troubled season.

The Gunners crashed to a 0-1 loss in San Siro on Wednesday, adding to the growing sense of turmoil around a team that was expected to mount a strong challenge for European and domestic silverware.

Calhanoglu on target

Arsenal dominated for large periods against Inter, but were left to rue a controversial penalty in first-half stoppage time when Mikel Merino was adjudged to have handled. Hakan Calhanoglu converted the spot-kick and Arsenal were unable to muster an equaliser as they fell to a second successive 0-1 defeat after Saturday’s Premier League loss at Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta

Arteta launched a staunch defence of his players, claiming they were denied by refereeing mistakes rather than their own failings against Inter. “The worst thing is the result, because of the performance and attitude we showed against one of the best teams in Europe in their stadium,” he said.

“It’s extremely frustrating because there were two decisions against us. If their one is a penalty then we should have one when Mikel Merino is punched in the head. Of all the big games we have played in Europe, this was the best I have seen from my team in the last two years.”. The Gunners have won just two of their last six games in all competitions, with those victories hardly impressive against Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe and second-tier Preston in the League Cup. Arteta’s team are languishing in fifth place in the Premier League, already seven points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s crucial London derby at Chelsea.

Odegaard returns as sub

Hampered for weeks by the absence of captain Martin Odegaard — who finally returned from injury as a late substitute against Inter — Arsenal have looked a shadow of the vibrant team that took last season’s title race to the final day of the season. Odegaard’s creativity and tenacious pressing has been sorely missed, while Arteta has also had to deal with injuries to Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, as well as a rash of red cards that cost him the services of Declan Rice, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard.

As if their on-pitch travails weren’t concerning enough, Arteta has seen his trusted sporting director Edu make a shock exit from the Emirates Stadium. Edu, who has a agreed a deal in principle to accept a similar role at Nottingham Forest, resigned at the start of this week after overseeing a major revamp of Arsenal’s squad since joining in 2019.

