Jurel shines, Rahul falls early v Oz ‘A’

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his 50 v Australia ‘A’ in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Dhruv Jurel showcased his sound technique and cool temperament while wickets fell like ninepins at the other end in another shoddy batting display by India ‘A’ on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against Australia ‘A’ here on Thursday.

Jurel (80 off 186 balls), who came to bat in the third over scored nearly half of India A’s paltry first innings total of 161 in 57.1 overs with only other batter to cross the 20-run mark was Devdutt Padikkal (26).

Veteran KL Rahul (4), opening the batting, done in by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland (1-51 in 15 overs). At stumps, Australia ‘A’ were 53-2.

