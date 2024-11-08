Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jurel shines Rahul falls early v Oz A

Jurel shines, Rahul falls early v Oz ‘A’

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:32 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Veteran KL Rahul (4), opening the batting, done in by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland (1-51 in 15 overs). At stumps, Australia ‘A’ were 53-2

Jurel shines, Rahul falls early v Oz ‘A’

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his 50 v Australia ‘A’ in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jurel shines, Rahul falls early v Oz ‘A’
x
00:00

Dhruv Jurel showcased his sound technique and cool temperament while wickets fell like ninepins at the other end in another shoddy batting display by India ‘A’ on the opening day of the second unofficial Test against Australia ‘A’ here on Thursday.


Also Read: King, Carty help WI win ODI series v England


Jurel (80 off 186 balls), who came to bat in the third over scored nearly half of India A’s paltry first innings total of 161 in 57.1 overs with only other batter to cross the 20-run mark was Devdutt Padikkal (26).


Veteran KL Rahul (4), opening the batting, done in by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland (1-51 in 15 overs). At stumps, Australia ‘A’ were 53-2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK