Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > City look to end mini slump against Brighton

City look to end mini slump against Brighton

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Guardiola’s men, gunning for a fifth consecutive EPL title, are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool but will be wary of losing further ground

City look to end mini slump against Brighton

Bernardo Silva

Injury-hit Manchester City are desperate to snap their losing streak in their final Premier League game before the international break. 


Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have become so accustomed to success that three straight defeats feels like a major crisis. Last week City, who face Brighton on Saturday, were ousted from the League Cup by Tottenham.  


Their 32-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end at Bournemouth before Sporting Lisbon beat them 4-1 in the Champions League — ending another long unbeaten stretch. 


Also Read: Pranav claims 4th win, Arjun takes lead

Guardiola’s men, gunning for a fifth consecutive EPL title, are just two points behind league leaders Liverpool but will be wary of losing further ground. 

Midfielder Bernardo Silva says the club’s multiple injury worries are not an excuse for their poor form but he admits the international break comes at a good time. 

“At the moment with the injuries that we have and the psychological part as well, it will be good to have that rest, but before that we have a big game again,” he said. 

One positive for City in their defeat to Sporting was the return of Kevin De Bruyne, who came on as a late substitute after seven weeks out of action.

