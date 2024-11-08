In the Masters category, Arjun continued his unbeaten run in the tournament by defeating Tabatabaei in a battle of the table-toppers

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Pranav claims 4th win, Arjun takes lead x 00:00

Pranav V extended his flawless run at the Chennai Grand Masters with a fourth consecutive victory, defeating Vaishali R in the Challengers category here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Korea Masters: Kiran George enters semis

World No. 2 Arjun Erigaisi triumphed over Amin Tabatabaei in a pivotal clash of the Masters category to take sole lead at the top of the standings.

In the Masters category, Arjun continued his unbeaten run in the tournament by defeating Tabatabaei in a battle of the table-toppers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever