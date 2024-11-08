Korea Masters: Kiran George enters semis

George runs into Thailand’s top seed and World No. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn — who won 21-15, 21-11 against Liu Liang of China — in the semi-finals on Saturday

India’s Kiran George continued his spectacular run in the Korea Masters badminton tournament as he stormed into the men’s singles semi-finals with 21-14, 21-16 win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan here on Friday.

George runs into Thailand’s top seed and World No. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn — who won 21-15, 21-11 against Liu Liang of China — in the semi-finals on Saturday.

