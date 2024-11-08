Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Korea Masters Kiran George enters semis

Korea Masters: Kiran George enters semis

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Iksan City (Korea)
PTI |

Top

George runs into Thailand’s top seed and World No. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn — who won 21-15, 21-11 against Liu Liang of China — in the semi-finals on Saturday

Korea Masters: Kiran George enters semis

Kiran George

Listen to this article
Korea Masters: Kiran George enters semis
x
00:00

India’s Kiran George continued his spectacular run in the Korea Masters badminton tournament as he stormed into the men’s singles semi-finals with 21-14, 21-16 win over fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan here on Friday.


Also Read: World’s leading runners for Navi Mumbai 10K run


George runs into Thailand’s top seed and World No. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn — who won 21-15, 21-11 against Liu Liang of China — in the semi-finals on Saturday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badminton sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK