World’s leading runners for Navi Mumbai 10K run

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hemal Ashar | hemal@mid-day.com

Chebet is known as the Wonder Girl after becoming the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier, clocking 28:54:14, for a world record in Eugene, Oregon, USA in May 2024

Olympian Muhammad Anas (left) and Sandeep Parab, Director SFC, at a press meet in the city yesterday. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article
Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, Paris Olympics women’s 5000m and 10000m gold medallist, will headline the inaugural SFC Global 10K in Navi Mumbai on February 16, 2025.


Chebet is known as the Wonder Girl after becoming the first woman to break the 29-minute barrier, clocking 28:54:14, for a world record in Eugene, Oregon, USA in May 2024. 


The Navi Mumbai 10K is also expected to showcase around 30 of the world’s fastest male and female road runners from around 13 countries. The elite athletes field is being put together by well-known elite athletes coordinator and coach Ian Ladbrooke. 


Besides Chebet, there will be Lilian Kasait (Personal Best of 29.32), ranked 3rd on the World Athletics road list for and Margaret Kipkemboi (PB of 30.39), who is currently at No. 4 on the world road list. 

The men’s field will have Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera (PB 27.07) currently ranked No. 2 on the World Athletics Cross Country list, Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew (PB 26.47), ranked No. 3, and Ethiopian Gemechu Dida PB 26.54).

The press conference to announce the Navi Mumbai 10k saw special guest and 400m star Muhammad Anas in attendance. “For an athlete, every event is like a dream. These events give an athlete the opportunity to post their PB, and then, they have a definite aim or goal, to break their PBs to get better all the time,” said the Asian Games gold medallist, who usually runs the first leg of the 4 by 400m relays. 

On the personal front, Anas said that he “hopes to stay strong and injury free to be able to run at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

The SFC Global 10K is also an opportunity for amateur runners, looking to secure their PBs besides winning prize money. 

Registrations begin from Monday, November 11, and can be done on www.sfcglobal10k.com.

