Mumbai’s Shams Mulani (2nd from left) celebrates the wicket of Odisha’s Sandeep Pattnaik with teammates at BKC yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai are on the verge of an outright win over Odisha in their Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy encounter at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Friday. After following on, the visitors were 126-5 at stumps on Day Three, trailing by 191 runs.

It will be interesting to see if the Ajinkya Rahane-led side can earn valuable seven points at stake (six for an outright win plus one point if won by an innings or by 10 wickets). Mumbai had the chance to beat Maharashtra by 10 wickets and earn seven points at the same ground last month, but lost the wicket of opener Ayush Mhatre while chasing 61 and so had to be content with six points.

Himanshu Singh

On Friday, young Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh (3-45), who had figures of 3-53 in the first innings, was given the new ball in just the second over of the second essay, but it was left-arm pacer Royston Dias (1-19) who dispatched Odisha opener Swastik Samal (1) early through substitute wicketkeeper Sidhaant Aadhhathrao.

Pattnaik outfoxed

However, Odisha’s top run-getter in the first innings, Sandeep Pattnaik (102, 11x4, 4x6) looked determined in the second stint too, before left-arm spinner Shams Mulani beat him in the flight and Aadhhathrao dislodged the bails when he was on 39 (6x4, 1x6). One-drop Aasirwad Swain fought well to remain unbeaten on 46 (3x4), but Biplab Samantray (26) lost his concentration on the last ball of the day to give Rahane an easy catch at first slip.

Odisha bundled out for 285

Earlier, Mumbai’s spin bowling attack led by Mulani (6-115) bowled out Odisha for 285 just 42 minutes after lunch. Pattnaik, who was playing on 73 overnight, did well to score his fifth first-class century. No.7 Debabrata Pradhan (45, 6x4, 1x6) also showcased a patient approach during his near three-hour stay at the wicket.

Mulani, 27, who has over 200 first-class scalps under his belt, celebrated his 14th fifer. His last five-wicket haul was for India ‘A’ against England Lions at Ahmedabad last February. “It feels good to pick up a fifer after so long. It was very important for me personally and for the team. We need this outright [win] and are moving in the right direction,” Mulani told reporters after the day’s play.

However, he admitted being disappointed at not being picked for the ongoing India ‘A’ team’s Australia tour. “It’s disappointing, but that’s how life is; a lot of people don’t get selected. My job is to keep on bowling and help my team. There’s a storm within me which not many can see. I have to keep grinding here on tough tracks, bowling 30-35 overs, and showcasing my fitness as well,” he added.

Brief scores

Mumbai 602-4d v Odisha 285 & 126-5 (A Swain 46*, S Pattnaik 39; H Singh 3-45)